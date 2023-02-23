Massive snowstorm closes schools, grounds flights in US heartland

CHICAGO: A major winter storm battered the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest with high winds and heavy snow on Wednesday, forcing hundreds of schools to close, grounding air travel and making road travel difficult – if not impossible – in some US areas.

More than 50 million Americans were under winter weather advisories on Wednesday morning as the storm moved across a wide swath of the western and northern United States and into the East. Up to 2 feet of snow and winds of up to 97-km an hour were expected in some spots during the day and into Thursday, the National Weather Service said.