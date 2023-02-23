President not authorised to fix date for elections

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party leader Aimal Wali Khan on Wednesday said that fixing the date for the elections was not the prerogative of President Arif Alvi, adding that the head of state should not indulge in politics.

“The leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are making a mockery of the constitution and law. They like courts, constitution and law when they deliver verdicts in their favour and reject the same when convicted for their unconstitutional and illegal actions,” the nationalist leader said while speaking at a party joining meeting here.

On this occasion, Pakistan People’s Party local leader and candidate for the upcoming by-elections Khan Pervez aka Khan Baba, his son Jamshid Khan and scores of relatives and friends quit the PPP and announced joining the ANP.

Aimal Wali Khan alleged that former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-general Faiz Hameed were responsible for the acts of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that convicted terrorists were freed well before the jirgas and guarantees.

He said that the ex-premier had celebrated the victory of the Taliban in the neighbouring country but now he must realize the gravity of the situation prevailing in Afghanistan and Pakistan, particularly in KP. He regretted the inaction on the part of the government and relevant institutions for not implementing the National Action Plan in letter and spirit, which emboldened the militants to stage a new wave of terrorism in the country.

The ANP leader said that KP was bearing the brunt of the policies of the PTI government and the situation was deteriorating with each passing day. He scoffed at the Jail Bharo Tehreek launched by the PTI, saying that if Imran Khan wanted to go prison then why did he get bail from the court.

He said that youths of the poor were being misguided in the name of Azadi March, Jail Bharo Tehreek and others while PTI leaders were enjoying a luxurious life. Political stability and peace, he added, were the prerequisites for the economic prosperity and development of the nation and country.