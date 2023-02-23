Qaris stage protest rallies to demand upgradation

CHARSADDA/HANGU/BATKHELA: The teachers of public sector schools on Wednesday staged rallies to protest the government’s delaying tactics against upgradation and meting out injustice to Qari teachers.

In Charsadda, the protesting teachers gathered outside the Charsadda Press Club and chanted slogans against the government and authorities of the Education Department for not granting upgradation to Qaris in the public sector schools.

Qari Bilal and Qari Abdul Baqi while leading the protesters strongly criticised the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for the injustices meted out to the Qaris.

They said that the PTI government in the last days of its rule ordered the promotion of the teachers of all cadres but Qaris were ignored and kept deprived of their rights.

They said that a sense of derivation prevailed in Qari teachers due to the injustice with them.

They demanded the relevant authorities to promote and upgrade the scale of Qaris and provide them the same perks and privileges like other teachers in the government schools or else they would launch a strong protest movement for their rights.

Similarly, the Qaris from across the Hangu district also staged a protest outside the press club and blasted the previous PTI rulers for their step-motherly attitude towards them.

Leading the Al-Haq Qura Caravan, Mufti Qari Kamran Wasiq Orakzai, Qari Muhammad Kashif, Qari Muhammad Zahid and others alleged that authorities of the Education Department had committed discrimination by not granting upgradation to the Qaris.

They said that the government must reconsider the decision and award them promotions like other teachers of the public sector schools of the province.

In Batkhela, the leaders of teachers urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to issue notification regarding their upgradation or else they launch a strong protest movement for their rights.