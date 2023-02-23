PTI KP leaders announce to offer arrest today

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leadership announced on Wednesday that they would start “Jail Bharo Tehreek” from Thursday in Peshawar and senior leaders of the party would offer their arrest to the police.

Senior PTI leaders including former governor Shah Farman, and former provincial ministers including Atif Khan, Ishtiaq Urmar, and Shaukat Yousafzai held a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, and announced that they will start “Jail Bharo Tehreek” by offering their arrest to the police.

According to Shaukat Yousafzai, former chief minister and PTI KP president Pervez Khattak, former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Shah Farman, and Atif Khan and Ishtiaq Urmar will offer themselves for their arrest in Peshawar.

They will gather outside the Gulbahar police station to offer their arrest. Besides them, former PTI provincial assembly members including Arab Wasim, Malik Wajid and Fazal Elahi will also offer themselves for their arrests at Hashtnagri in Peshawar.