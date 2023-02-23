Webinar to promote mangoes held

Islamabad: “In recent years, China has become the largest market for export of food products from Pakistan. Exports of food products from Pakistan to China were close to $1 billion in 2022.

We look forward to the increased presence of Pakistani mangoes in China,” said Hussain Haider, Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai at a webinar on the promotion of Pakistani mango. The webinar was held by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and chaired by Nawab Ali Rahoojo, Deputy Consul General, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday. More than 5 Pakistani mango export enterprises and 5 Chinese mango import enterprises attended the webinar.

On the occasion, Mahmood Nawaz Shah, Senior Vice President of Sindh Abadgar Board and director marketing, said that “Pakistani mangoes are very popular in Middle Eastern countries. We hope that more Chinese customers will love Pakistani mangoes.”

In 2018, Pakistan produced 1.9 million metric tons of mangoes annually, ranking sixth in the world. However, the country’s mango production has declined over the past 5 years, a phenomenon mostly blamed on global warming.