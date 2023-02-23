Community economic support event held

Islamabad: The Rural Support Programmes Network hosted the national dissemination and project closing event of EU-funded Sindh Union Council and Community Economic Strengthening Support (SUCCESS) Programme at a hotel here on Wednesday.

Head of Cooperation of European Union to Pakistan, Ovidiu Mic, Chairman RSPN Shoaib Sultan Khan, Deputy Secretary of Ministry of Economic Affairs, Khalid Khan, CEOs of the implementing partners and community activists attended the event.

Shandana Humayun Khan, chief executive officer, RSPN, gave the opening remarks. She thanked the European Union for its generous funding and support in community driven development programmes, government of Sindh, the member Rural Support Prog­rammes, community me­m­­bers, especially wo­men, for the successful implementation of seven years of the SUCCESS Progra­mme. She said, “Our biggest achievement is that with the commitment of EU and the government, we were able to do this programme which was 100% led by women. This network of women is the largest grassroots development network in the country. Provincial and federal government officials from other provinces are taken to Sindh for exposure and learning from the efforts of these women.” Women community members also participated in the event and shared their experiences and the improvement in their lives led by the interventions of the SUCCESS Programme. Ovidiu Mic, Head of Cooperation of European Union Delegation to Pakistan said, “When we look back, we have achieved more in poverty reduction.”