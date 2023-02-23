13 properties sealed

LAHORE: Continuing its operation against defaulters, Lahore LDA sealed 13 properties for various violations here on Wednesday.

Under the direction of LDA DG Aamir Ahmad Khan, a special campaign against commercial fee defaulters of LDA was started. Chief Town Planner Asad Zaman supervised the campaign directly and got daily progress from various wings. On Wednesday, TP’s Zone 7 carried out an operation against commercial fee defaulters in Quaid-i-Azam Town and Peco Road and sealed 13 properties. The operation against defaulters was conducted in Sector A-1 and B-1 of Quaid-i-Azam Town.

Director Town Planning 7 Ayesha Mutahir and Deputy Director Umar Majeed supervised the operation. The sealed properties included showrooms, schools, marriage halls, shops and other properties. The action was taken after issuing repeated notices to the defaulters.