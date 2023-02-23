13 properties sealed

LAHORE: Continuing its operation against defaulters, Lahore LDA sealed 13 properties for various violations here on Wednesday.
Under the direction of LDA DG Aamir Ahmad Khan, a special campaign against commercial fee defaulters of LDA was started. Chief Town Planner Asad Zaman supervised the campaign directly and got daily progress from various wings. On Wednesday, TP’s Zone 7 carried out an operation against commercial fee defaulters in Quaid-i-Azam Town and Peco Road and sealed 13 properties. The operation against defaulters was conducted in Sector A-1 and B-1 of Quaid-i-Azam Town.
Director Town Planning 7 Ayesha Mutahir and Deputy Director Umar Majeed supervised the operation. The sealed properties included showrooms, schools, marriage halls, shops and other properties. The action was taken after issuing repeated notices to the defaulters.
LAHORE: Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MSc IT Part-I and Part-II Annual...
LAHORE: PTI leader Usman Dar's brother has appeared before the investigation team of Anti-Corruption Establishment ...
LAHORE: Body of an infant was recovered from a waste material in Kahna Kacha village on Wednesday.A passerby spotted...
LAHORE: Islami Jamhoori Ittehad president Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer has expressed deep regrets over the statement of...
LAHORE: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer on Wednesday constituted three committees...
The incubation centre set up by Punjab Small Industries Corporation will train more than 100 women to start their own...
Comments