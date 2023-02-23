Infant’s body found

LAHORE: Body of an infant was recovered from a waste material in Kahna Kacha village on Wednesday.

A passerby spotted the body wrapped in a cloth and alerted the police. In another incident, a man identified as Junaid was shot at and injured by the firing of the suspected robbers in Sattokatla. He offered resistance on which they shot at him.

Youth commits suicide: A 22-year-old mentally unstable youth claimed his life by hanging himself in Shera Kot on Wednesday. Reportedly, the victim identified as Zubair Masih was found hanging with a fan in his house near Babu Sabu.

5,000 cops to be deployed for PSL matches: Lahore Police will deploy over 5,000 policemen for the security of Pakistan Super League (PSL) eighth edition matches. To ensure security during nine matches, 11 SPs, 34 DSPs, 94 inspectors, 443 upper-subordinates and 162 lady constables will also be deployed.