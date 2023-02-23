Minister forms committees to resolve traders’ issues

LAHORE: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer on Wednesday constituted three committees comprising government officials and business representatives to solve the problems of business community. The provincial minister held a meeting with representatives of all the business and trade bodies of Lahore here at Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday.

The traders of Azam Cloth Market, Urdu Bazaar and other markets of the provincial capital attended the meeting. The business representatives informed the minister about the problems of business community and markets.

They suggested that a mechanism should be devised to build parking plazas under public-private partnership and a policy should be made in consultation with stakeholders to solve the problems of the markets. They said that in order to keep the paper rates at an appropriate level, paper mills should be brought under a monitoring authority.

The Provincial Minister said that the country could not afford strikes and business closures, traders should stay away from business closure activities for the stability of the economy. He said that holding clean and transparent elections was the responsibility of the caretaker government, but solving the problems of businessmen and industrialists was also the responsibility of the government.

The problems related to Punjab government would be solved and federal government would also be contacted to resolve the business community problems related to it, he added. He said, “We have come to run factories and businesses, not to close them.