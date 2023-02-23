Cox, Billings to join Qalandars

KARACHI: Following the departure of their wicket-keeper batsman Shai Hope on Wednesday for national duty, defending champions Lahore Qalandars are set to receive their two English cricketers ahead of their next show against Peshawar Zalmi at their own backyard at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on February 26.

Jordan Cox will arrive in Lahore on Thursday (today) to join Qalandars who moved to Lahore from here on Wednesday. And Sam Billings will be joining them on Saturday. The 22-year-old Kent-born Cox has scored 1315 runs in 67 T20s at an average of 27.39.

Billings, the 31-year-old wicket-keeper batsman, has huge experience of T20 cricket, having played 251 T20s, scoring 4842 runs which include 26 fifties.