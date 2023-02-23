Hope delighted to have helped Qalandars stage comeback

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars’ West Indian wicket-keeper batsman Shai Hope is happy that his side staged a strong comeback and whipped Quetta Gladiators by a huge margin of 63 runs here at the National Stadium on Tuesday night.

“It’s nice to see the way we bounced back in this game. What a great bowling line up and to put those runs on the board we definitely had a better chance to defend it,” Hope told reporters after Lahore’s huge win.

Hope top-scored for Qalandars, hammering a solid 47 to enable his side to post 198-6. They then restricted Quetta to 135-8. Following a defeat at the hands of Karachi Kings a few days ago, it was a important game for Qalandars. The win took them to the second spot with four points from three games.

“It has been amazing so far, I think. It’s a good tournament and one of the better leagues around the world. I am happy to be a part of it. Lahore Qalandars welcomed me with open arms and I had a very enjoyable stay,” Hope said.

“My take is just playing according to what the team requires. Everyone plays shots and expresses himself. Just nice to get an opportunity to know that I can express myself as well. I am trying to develop my game and to improve with every day. And these opportunities in different leagues can definitely do that for me. Thankful once again to be here in the PSL. It's just about developing my game and improving whatever I can,” Hope said.

He also praised the quality bowlers Pakistan has produced. “Pakistan produced some quality fast bowlers. Last few years we have seen all of them touching 145 easily. I don’t know what these guys have been doing but it’s been working. I am happy to be behind the stumps to Shaheen,” Hope said.

“If we compare these pitches with BPL so I think pitches are similar. In Dhaka the ball was coming a bit nice. Here in Karachi, it has been a bit low. I think spin would be a good option if you put some runs on the board. It’s a challenging task as a batter as you have to go as deep as you can and it creates a good chance for the team to create a good total,” Hope said.

This was the last game for Hope for Qalandars in the event as he left on Wednesday to lead the West Indies ODI side in the series against South Africa. Hope played three matches in the event, scoring 67 runs and taking one catch behind the stumps.