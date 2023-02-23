Josh Little not joining Sultans

LAHORE: Injury-hit Multan Sultans suffered another blow on Wednesday when Ireland’s international cricketer Josh Little pulled out of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), sources said.
Little had been called up by the Ireland Cricket Board for the upcoming tours of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in March. However, he suffered an injury while in South Africa. The left arm pacer was a revelation in last year’s Twenty20 World Cup, where he picked up a hat-trick against New Zealand and was among the leading wicket takers in T20Is in 2022. Sultans have lost Shahnawaz Dahani due to fractures in his finger.
