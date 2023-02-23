United look to bounce back in game against Zalmi today

KARACHI: Having lost their previous game to Multan Sultans by 52 runs, two-time champions Islamabad United will be looking to bounce back when they meet Peshawar Zalmi in their vital clash of the HBL PSL 8 here at the National Stadium on Thursday (today).

The match begins at 7pm.

United, being led by Shadab Khan, took a solid start to their journey when they downed Karachi Kings by four wickets in their opener here on February 16.

Colin Munro (58) and Azam Khan (44) did a fine job to enable United to chase the 174 runs target with ten balls to spare. Rassie van der Dussen contributed 31.

Earlier, left-arm pacer Rumman Raees, Mohammad Wasim Junior and Tom Curran took two wickets each to restrict Kings to 173-7.

However, in the second game, at Multan on February 19, United were demolished by Multan Sultans by 52 runs.

Sultans posted a huge total of 190-4 with David Miller and Mohammad Rizwan scoring solid fifties. United then were skittled out for 138 with Rassie scoring 59.

United have a balanced side, having covered all their bases. They need to get the right momentum which could help them in sealing a few wins away before they play a handful of matches at their home in Rawalpindi where they are expected to do much better.

They have depth in batting and have a bunch of fine fast bowlers besides having top spinner in Shadab himself and young Abrar Ahmed who made a dream Test debut recently. United’s top order will need to play cricketing shots which is the only way to provide a solid platform to their pinch-hitters who have the ability to turn the things around. United have also got the boost of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Fazalhaq Farooqui.

Meanwhile, Zalmi so far have shown resolve under their new captain Babar Azam as they have four points from three games by virtue of two wins. And they will be looking forward to extend their winning graph in the event.

Zalmi had a lucky start when they overcame Karachi Kings by four runs here at the National Stadium on February 14. After scoring 199-5 with Tom Kohler-Cadmore (92) and Babar Azam (68) doing well with the willow, Zalmi restricted Kings to 197-5 with fast bowler Khurram Shehzad defending 16 runs in the final over.

However, Zalmi put up a disappointing performance against Multan Sultans and were whipped by the hosts by 56 runs. Set to score 211, Zalmi were folded for 154. However, Zalmi then staged a super comeback when they beat off-colour Quetta Gladiators by four wickets in their last game here at the National Stadium.

Usman Qadir, the leggie, took 2-26 and was ably backed by other bowlers to restrict Gladiators to 154-4.

Zalmi then rode on fine contributions from Jimmy Neesham (38) and Rovman Powell (36) to chase the target with an enviable ease with nine balls to spare after losing six wickets. Haris with an aggressive 18 along with Babar (19) provided a rapid start as the duo scored 29 runs in the first two overs.

It is expected that this game will be a crunch one as both sides have so far met 18 times in the PSL, having won nine matches each which shows how tough they have been against each other.

Some of the United players visited the Karachi beach in order to refresh themselves ahead of their Thursday clash.