Majestic Rizwan leads Sultans to thrilling win

LAHORE: Multan Sultans sneaked to a three-run win over Karachi Kings in the 11th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League at the Multan Stadium on Wednesday that brought an end to the Multan leg.

The last five overs of the match were thrill-packed with Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim hitting a series of sixes but eventually failing to take his team across the line.

Multan Sultans, seeking their fourth consecutive win, saw their skipper Mohammad Rizwan lead from the front. After Shah Masood’s half century, Rizwan steered Multan to 196 for two with a brilliant century, the second of his career.

Sultans then restricted Karachi Kings to 193 runs for five. Kings’ opener James Vince with his gutsy innings almost took the glace off Rizwan’s powered-packed century, sending shivers down Multan’s spine.

Sultans were relieved only when he was run out in the 10th over when Kings were at 105. Vince got 75 runs in 34 balls with six sixes and seven fours. His departure applied breaks to Kings chase.

Karachi, looking for reversal of fortunes, had a whirlwind start to their first powerplay when Vince and Mathew Wade put to the sword the Multan attack. They hammered 72 runs in the first six overs. Karachi Kings had reached their 50 runs in 3.4 overs. Vince clobbered the ball to all corners of the ground. He made his 50 off 20 balls (6 x 4, 4 x 6). In dire need of a breakthrough, Multan skipper Rizwan tossed the ball to Usama Mir, who responded with the wicket of Wade, first ball lbw at 20 (14b 3x4 1x6). But Vince did not stop scoring at the other end. He maintained above 10 run rate before his departure. Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik togetherness at the crease lasted for just around two overs as the young batter became the victim of Khushdil Shah, leaving Karachi 113 for three in 12 overs.

With Malik and Imad Wasim at the crease, Kings required 60 runs off the last five overs. Ihsanullah and Abbas Afridi bowled brilliantly. As Ihsanullah conceded just three runs in the 16th over, Afridi responded exceptionally well with the wicket of Malik after having been hit for a six to long-off by Imad.

The Kings captain was joined by Ben Cutting when they required 48 runs in 18 balls. Ihsanullah with his sheer pace allowed Kings only four singles off four balls but Cutting hit a four on the fifth and there were eight runs produced in the 18th over. But still it was a long journey for the visiting side as they needed 49 runs in 12 balls. Imad hit two sixes on the fourth and fifth balls of Mohammad Ilyas, who also bowled three wides. On the final ball of the over, Imad was dropped by Ilyas on his own bowling.

Now it was 22 needed in six balls and the bowler was Abbas. Kings got seven runs on the very first ball which was a no-ball. Off the next ball a single was taken by Imad. Abbas bowled a wide. Cutting hit the next delivery for a six. The next ball was again a wide and the third official delivery was a dot. Abbas dismissed Cutting on the fourth ball. He made 12 runs in 10 balls.

Kings needed six in two balls. Irfan Khan came in to face Abbas, who gave one run each on the last two balls.

Earlier, Shan Masood and Rizwan gave a perfect start to Multan Sultans. As Shan looked more aggressive in his approach and scored 31 runs off 18 balls in the first five overs, Rizwan kept playing patiently while rotating the strike. Shan and Rizwan scored 85 runs for the first wicket.

But Shoaib Malik gave the Kings a much-needed breakthrough in the 11th over. He sent Shan packing for his personal 51 that came in 33 balls, aided with six fours and a six.

Though Sultans were in a commanding position half way through their innings, the momentum shifted Kings’ way. They kept Sultans quiet for five overs once Shan was back in the pavilion but even Kings could not have guessed at that point in time that a massive phase was ahead.

In-form Rilee Rossouw joined the party and continued from where he left off in the previous match. The South African started to hit boundaries, but it was Rizwan who punished the opposition's bowlers.

The two batters put on a sensational partnership of 109 runs for the second wicket, but 77 runs of the partnership belonged to Rizwan. Rossouw, however, perished in the last over after scoring 29 runs off 21 balls with four fours.

Rizwan produced career-best 110 runs off 64 balls. Rizwan timed the ball three times over the ropes and 10 times rolling across.

Multan now have eight points from five games. After losing their opening match against defending champions Lahore Qalandars, Multan have now registered four consecutive victories.

Karachi Kings won the toss

Multan Sultans Innings

Masood c Tahir b Malik 51

Rizwan (c)†not out 110

Rossouw c Wasim b Umar 29

Pollard not out 2

Extras: (lb 1, w 3) 4

Total: 20 Ov 196/2

Did not bat: David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Ihsanullah

Fall of wickets: 1-85, 2-194

Bowling: Wasim 2-0-20-0, Yamin 3-0-36-0, Javed 3-0-33-0, Umar 4-0-44-1, Tahir 4-0-33-0, Malik 4-0-29-1

Karachi Kings Innings

Wade †lbw b Mir 20

Vince run out (Mir/† Rizwan) 75

Ali c †Rizwan b Khushdil 12

Malik c Pollard b Afridi 13

Wasim (c)not out 46

Cutting c Pollard b Afridi 12

Irfan not out 1

Extras:(lb 4, nb 1, w 9) 14

Total: 20 Ov 193/5

Did not bat: Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Umar, Imran Tahir, Akif Javed

Fall of wickets: 1-72, 2-105, 3-113, 4-148, 5-191

Bowling: Ilyas 3-0-38-0, Brathwaite 1-0-19-0, Afridi 4-0-55-2, Ihsanullah 4-0-17-0, Mir 4-0-35-1, Khushdil 4-0-25-1

Result: Sultans won by 3 runs

Man of the match: M Rizwan

Umpires: Martin Saggers, Shozab Raza