Murad wins senior amateur title at Zaman Open Golf

LAHORE: Sardar Murad emerged as the winner of the senior amateur category of the ongoing 9th JA Zaman Open Golf on Wednesday.

At the end of second day in this six-day Memorial Golf Championship which is in progress at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course, the senior amateurs above 55 years of age contest was completed.

The top performers were Sardar Murad, Najam Hafeez, Dr Arshed Mehmood and Dr Hamid Awan. Sardar Murad of Lahore Gymkhana won the first gross position with two rounds scores of 78 and 75 and an aggregate of 153.

The second gross was secured by Najam Hafeez with scores of 79 and 81 and an aggregate of 160. Third gross went to Dr Arshed Mehmood and his gross score was 161. Performers of net section were Dr Hamid Awan, Zafar Nasrullah, Wing Cmdr Abdul Nafay and Saadullah Tiwana.

The other two events played during the second day were senior professionals and junior professionals. These events will conclude on Thursday (today) after two rounds. At the end of the 18 holes on Wednesday, Muhammed Tariq, a senior golf professional of Islamabad, was the leader with a score of gross 69 and at the same impressive score was also placed Zulfiqar Ali of Multan. Behind them were Muhammad Akhter of Islamabad at a score of 72 and Tahir Naseem of Gymkhana at 73.

Leaders in the junior professional section were Rehan Babar of Lahore Garrison and Jawad Ahmed of Peshawar. They were bunched together at gross 76. From Thursday the professional golf stars of the national circuit will strive for honors and lucrative prize money on offer by the Zaman Family. They will compete over four rounds and 72 holes.