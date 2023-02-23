Men, women footballers call on President

ISLAMABAD: Men and women’s national football teams along with the members of Normalisation Committee called on President Dr Arif Alvi here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
President Alvi, while appreciating the performance of the women’s national team that returned runners-up from the Four-Nations Tournament in Saudi Arabia, said that the players should work very hard to make the country proud with their performances.
“Football is very popular in Pakistan. There is a need to adopt international standards for promotion of the game in the country and the encouragement of footballers,” Alvi said.
