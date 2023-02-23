Hassan wins thriller to move into next round

ISLAMABAD: Hassan Ali won an exciting three-setter thriller against Talha Khan in the All-Pakistan PSB National Ranking Junior Tennis tournament here at the PTF/SDA Courts. Hassan won 5-7, 6-0, 7-5 to move into the next round of the Under-18 category.

Results: Boys’ 18 & Under singles (second round): Hassan Ali bt Talha Khan 5-7, 6-0, 7-5; Saifullah Khan bt Ibrahim Bin Sohail 6-1, 6-3; Hamza Rehmat bt Yahya Musa Luni 6-3, 6-1; Asad Zaman bt Mustansir Ali 6-1, 6-2; Hamza Aasim bt Azan Shahid 6-1, 6-1; Huzaima Abdul Rehman bt Muhammad Salar 6-0, 6-1; Kashan Tariq bt Inam Qadir 6-2, 6-0; Hamid Israr bt Muhammad Ali 6-0, 6-2.

Boys 16 & Under singles (second round): Abdul Basit bt Sameer Kyani 6-1, 6-0; Talha Khan bt Arsalan 6-4, 6-2; Asad Zaman bt Rayyan Khan 6-1, 6-1.