Dying young

A recent WHO country report claims that our suicide rate has crossed the eight per cent mark. Alarmingly, youth suicides are perhaps the main driver behind this increase.
We need to boost young people’s access to mental health resources in order to combat problems such as anxiety, depression and undue stress, which lead many young people to take their own lives. It is also necessary to counteract the prevalent stigma surrounding mental health issues in our society.
Mohammad Usama Mirbahar
Hyderabad
