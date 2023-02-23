Reform Nacta?

The resurgence in terrorism since last year calls the performance of Nacta into question. We need an investigation into why the counter terrorism authority has failed to, well, counter terrorism over the past year or so.
Necessary reforms should then be made on the basis of this investigation.
Sundas Manzoor
Islamabad
A recent WHO country report claims that our suicide rate has crossed the eight per cent mark. Alarmingly, youth...
An exam paper set by a private higher educational institution is making the rounds on social media due to the...
NAB chairman Aftab Sultan has resigned from his position due to the undue pressure he was put under. Aftab Sultan...
The attack on the Karachi Police Office building proves beyond doubt that there can be no dealing with terrorists. The...
Forests should cover at least 25 per cent of our land in order for us to achieve ecological stability and sustainable...
The people have been left in dire straits after the alarming hike in food, fuel, electricity and gas prices. Inflation...
Comments