 
close
Thursday February 23, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Reform Nacta?

February 23, 2023

The resurgence in terrorism since last year calls the performance of Nacta into question. We need an investigation into why the counter terrorism authority has failed to, well, counter terrorism over the past year or so.

Necessary reforms should then be made on the basis of this investigation.

Sundas Manzoor

Islamabad

Comments