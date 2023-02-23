Curious decision

An exam paper set by a private higher educational institution is making the rounds on social media due to the exceedingly bizarre content of one of its questions. Were those who set the question trying to be a bit too modern and clever for their and their student’s own good, were they simply ignorant of how this content would be received or did they just not care?
Whatever the case may be, such irresponsible individuals should not be allowed anywhere near an educational institute ever again.
Sajjad Khattak
Attock
A recent WHO country report claims that our suicide rate has crossed the eight per cent mark. Alarmingly, youth...
The resurgence in terrorism since last year calls the performance of Nacta into question. We need an investigation...
NAB chairman Aftab Sultan has resigned from his position due to the undue pressure he was put under. Aftab Sultan...
The attack on the Karachi Police Office building proves beyond doubt that there can be no dealing with terrorists. The...
Forests should cover at least 25 per cent of our land in order for us to achieve ecological stability and sustainable...
The people have been left in dire straits after the alarming hike in food, fuel, electricity and gas prices. Inflation...
Comments