NAB tussle

NAB chairman Aftab Sultan has resigned from his position due to the undue pressure he was put under. Aftab Sultan should have not resigned, rather, he should have taken a stand against the political manipulation of NAB.
NAB needs to be run free from external pressures in order to achieve its objective of eradicating corruption.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
