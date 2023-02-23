 
Thursday February 23, 2023
NAB tussle

February 23, 2023

NAB chairman Aftab Sultan has resigned from his position due to the undue pressure he was put under. Aftab Sultan should have not resigned, rather, he should have taken a stand against the political manipulation of NAB.

NAB needs to be run free from external pressures in order to achieve its objective of eradicating corruption.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

