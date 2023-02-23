Protect the woods

Forests should cover at least 25 per cent of our land in order for us to achieve ecological stability and sustainable development. Presently, less than five per cent of our land is covered by forests and this is the source of many of our environmental problems.
Most of our people are ignorant of the benefits of forests, which help prevent flooding, diversify agricultural output and counter global warming. In addition, they are a source of eco-tourism for many countries. We need an environmental protection plan that aims to prevent the further destruction of our natural landscapes and launch a reforestation initiative.
Mujeeb Ali Samo
Larkana
