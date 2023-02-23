Old normal

The people have been left in dire straits after the alarming hike in food, fuel, electricity and gas prices. Inflation is our new normal. In fact, it is not very new.

Prices rising beyond means has been a constant for the past decade or so. There have been four different governments in that time, each as helpless as the other to halt the upward charge. If anything, affordability would seem more unusual after the battering our pockets have taken in recent years.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad