When’s the test?

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) had announced the MCQ-Based Preliminary Test (MPT) for the much awaited special Central Superior Services (CSS) competitive examination would be held on January 31. However, the screening test was later put off on administrative grounds.

Since then there have not been any updates about the exam and there are rumours that it might not be taken this year. The concerned authorities are requested to issue a notification clarifying whether the special competitive exam will be conducted this year so that the candidates can continue their study without any confusion.

Abdul Hafeez Jatoi

Hyderabad