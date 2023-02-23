Out of order

Our constitution stipulates a parliamentary form of government. President Arif Alvi, judging by his election dates fiasco, appears to have forgotten this and is now seeking to expropriate the functions of the ECP.
This extra-constitutional manoeuvre threatens to jeopardize our democratic system of law and governance and pave the way towards greater authoritarianism. Punitive measures must be taken against those who seek to undermine the constitutional order in this way.
Ali Ashraf Khan
Karachi
A recent WHO country report claims that our suicide rate has crossed the eight per cent mark. Alarmingly, youth...
The resurgence in terrorism since last year calls the performance of Nacta into question. We need an investigation...
An exam paper set by a private higher educational institution is making the rounds on social media due to the...
NAB chairman Aftab Sultan has resigned from his position due to the undue pressure he was put under. Aftab Sultan...
The attack on the Karachi Police Office building proves beyond doubt that there can be no dealing with terrorists. The...
Forests should cover at least 25 per cent of our land in order for us to achieve ecological stability and sustainable...
Comments