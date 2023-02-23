Out of order

Our constitution stipulates a parliamentary form of government. President Arif Alvi, judging by his election dates fiasco, appears to have forgotten this and is now seeking to expropriate the functions of the ECP.

This extra-constitutional manoeuvre threatens to jeopardize our democratic system of law and governance and pave the way towards greater authoritarianism. Punitive measures must be taken against those who seek to undermine the constitutional order in this way.

Ali Ashraf Khan

Karachi