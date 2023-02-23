Sage advice

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva’s advice to this country to help its poor and tax its rich should have been said by the leaders of our political parties. In 2021, the UNDP released a scathing report on inequality in Pakistan. It estimated that the economic privileges accorded to our elite account for around six per cent of our economy. To be more precise, at the time, the privileges accorded to our elite were worth approximately $17.4 billion.

It is little surprise then that during the PTI’s time at the helm the real estate and land developers got a windfall like never before, gobbling up hundreds of thousands of acres of green land. This abuse, inequality and injustice cannot be sustained any longer and the state must address this before chaos erupts.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore