Sage advice

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva’s advice to this country to help its poor and tax its rich should have been said by the leaders of our political parties. In 2021, the UNDP released a scathing report on inequality in Pakistan. It estimated that the economic privileges accorded to our elite account for around six per cent of our economy. To be more precise, at the time, the privileges accorded to our elite were worth approximately $17.4 billion.
It is little surprise then that during the PTI’s time at the helm the real estate and land developers got a windfall like never before, gobbling up hundreds of thousands of acres of green land. This abuse, inequality and injustice cannot be sustained any longer and the state must address this before chaos erupts.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore
A recent WHO country report claims that our suicide rate has crossed the eight per cent mark. Alarmingly, youth...
The resurgence in terrorism since last year calls the performance of Nacta into question. We need an investigation...
An exam paper set by a private higher educational institution is making the rounds on social media due to the...
NAB chairman Aftab Sultan has resigned from his position due to the undue pressure he was put under. Aftab Sultan...
The attack on the Karachi Police Office building proves beyond doubt that there can be no dealing with terrorists. The...
Forests should cover at least 25 per cent of our land in order for us to achieve ecological stability and sustainable...
Comments