Slash and burn economics

Default can prove to be an opportunity for us to remake our economy from the ground up. Although there will be challenges, the crisis might provide us with the space needed to clear away the present dysfunctional economic order. Many institutions will be forced to rethink their approach while the white elephants in the public sector may cease to exist in their current form, relieving the taxpayer of a massive burden going forward. Subsidies to the elite and other pro-rich economic privileges will become unaffordable and have to be done away with, enhancing economic fairness and equality while removing a drain on our fiscal resources. We may never again find a better chance to rid ourselves of the rotten system we find ourselves in.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu