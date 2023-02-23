Crackdown against unregistered vehicles begins

The Sindh government on Wednesday began massive action against vehicles that are unregistered or running on open letters, bear ‘applied for registration’ notices or fake registration number plates, or have tinted glasses.
The crackdown started from District Central. The decision was taken in a meeting held earlier this week under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. The meeting was also attended by the heads of law enforcement agencies, including Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon. After the recent attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO), the provincial government has taken important decisions.
