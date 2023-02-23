Lyari shop employee killed over refusal to pay extortion money

A teenage shop employee was killed and another person wounded apparently for refusal to pay extortion money to alleged gangsters in the Lyari area.

Police said the incident took place on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. According to initial investigations, the shop owner had received an extortion call from a foreign number and upon refusal, the suspects apparently came to the shop located in the Khadda Market area in Nayabad, Lyari, within the Kalri police station’s limits and escaped after opening fire.

As a result of the firing, a shop employee and a vegetable vendor were seriously injured. They were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where the employee, 16-year-old Danish, son of Nadeem Memon, succumbed to his injuries.

Police collected evidence from the crime scene and said they were trying to trace and arrest the suspects with the help of CCTV footage. Separately, a 30-year-old man, Parkash, son of Desser, was shot dead by firing by unidentified suspects near Lucky Pahari, Hub River Road, within the limits of the Mochko police station.

Police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said the motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained.

Man kills son

A man allegedly stabbed his son to death in Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 11. Rescuers took the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. According to Gulistan-e-Jauhar ASP Zafar Siddiqui, police have arrested Saeed Ahmed for murdering his son, 24-year-old Sanwal, with a knife over disobedience.