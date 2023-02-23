Head constable, two ‘robbers’ killed in Korangi encounter

A police official and two alleged robbers were killed during an exchange of fire in Karachi’s District Korangi on Wednesday. Moreover, three other suspected robbers were arrested in an injured condition in another encounter in the district.

Head Constable Zaheer Ahmed was killed during an encounter with alleged robbers near the Nasir Jump area, while the police also managed to kill two suspects. Police seized two pistols and five mobile phones as well as a motorbike in the encounter. Ahmed was incharge of the Nasir Jump police post and a resident of the same locality. He was a father of four.

The funeral prayers of the martyred police official, who was injured in the encounter and who later succumbed to his injuries at the Aga Khan University Hospital, were offered at the Police Headquarters, Garden, where his colleagues saluted him and laid floral wreaths on his coffin.

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, the Karachi police chief, the operations additional IGP, the security DIG, zonal DIGs, district SSPs and other senior police officers, Ahmed’s heirs, relatives and friends, and locals attended the funeral.

Appreciating the courage and bravery of the martyred head constable, Memon paid tribute to him and offered his condolences to his family, assuring them of all possible support of the police department.

He ordered the relevant senior police officers to complete the necessary legal requirements as soon as possible for extending the existing privileges of the police department to the martyr’s heirs.

The second encounter took place near Korangi Coast Guards Chowrangi in the Zaman Town area, where after an exchange of fire, the police arrested three suspects in an injured condition.

The suspects were identified as Hasan Khan, Shahzad Ahmed and Babar. Their fourth accomplice escaped during the encounter. Police also seized three pistols and six mobile phones from them.