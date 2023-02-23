Former MQM-L MPA, 16 others acquitted in rioting case

A court acquitted on Wednesday former MPA Nisar Panhwar and sixteen other people, said to be associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, in a rioting case for lack of evidence.

Panhwar, along with 16 activists of the MQM-London, were charged with rioting outside the Karachi Press Club on August 14, 2022. A judicial magistrate (South) pronounced the judgement after examining testimonies of witnesses and hearing arguments from the prosecution and defence sides. He observed that the prosecution failed to prove its case against the accused. Thus, he exonerated the accused from all the charges.

According to the prosecution, 25 to 30 activists of the MQM-L, led by the former lawmaker, arrived outside the Karachi Press Club in a Suzuki pickup and on motorcycles on August 14, 2022. The protesters were carrying placards and banners with photos of the MQM founder and chanted slogans in his favour, it said, adding that they started rioting, after which 17of them were taken into custody.

The accused were released next day after the judicial magistrate granted them bail against a surety of Rs5,000 each. Defence lawyer Amar Haseeb Panhwar contended that there were contradictions in testimonies of prosecution witnesses that did not inspire confidence enough to convict the accused. He added the charges against them were baseless as they had gathered to hold a peaceful protest on the occasion of Independence Day, pleading with the court to acquit them for lack of evidence.

An FIR was registered under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Artillery Maidan police station on behalf of the state.