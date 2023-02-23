Comments sought on plea against acquittals in Naqeebullah case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the provincial prosecutor general on an appeal against the acquittal of former SSP Rao Anwaar and 17 others in the kidnapping and murder case of Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others.

On January 23 an anti-terrorism court had acquitted Anwaar and 17 other police officials of the charges of kidnapping and murdering Mehsud and three others in an alleged encounter in Shah Latif Town on January 13, 2018.

According to the prosecution, Anwaar and other police officials had kidnapped Mehsud and two others from Sohrab Goth on January 3, then released two of them two or three days later.

The prosecution claimed that Anwaar and his police team kept Mehsud for almost 10 days, then killed him and three others — Mohammad Ishaque, Nazar Jan and Mohammad Sabir — who had been picked up from Punjab a couple of years ago in a staged police encounter. Appellant Alam Sher, Mehsud’s brother, had filed an appeal against the acquittals. His counsel said the trial court had erred in law, bypassing a consolidated judgment in three cases that renders the impugned judgment to be a nullity in the eyes of the law.

He said the trial court had erred in discarding crucial evidence in the form of geo-fencing reports and call detail record solely for the reason that the reports’ author and a witness from the relevant cellular mobile operator had not been produced and examined by the prosecution.

He added that the trial court had also discarded the abduction charges against the respondents despite the fact that sufficient evidence had been produced with regard to Mehsud’s kidnapping.

He also said that the entire reasoning given by the trial court for not believing the circumstantial evidence connecting the accused or respondents to the instant crime was the lack of direct evidence and the alleged unreliability of the statements of the prosecution witnesses regarding the factum of abduction. However, he added, the upshot of what had been discussed prima facie showed that the trial court had failed to correctly peruse and appreciate the ocular witness testimonies regarding the abduction of Mehsud and the prosecution witnesses.

The counsel said the prosecution had established its case in the light of ample evidence, proving the factum of abduction, the consequent chain of events of captivity and murder of Mehsud at the hands of the accused or respondents logically and without a shadow of a doubt.

He requested the court to set aside the trial court’s acquittal order or remand the case for a retrial from the stage of the framing of the charges. An SHC division bench headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto issued a notice to the prosecutor general and called for him to file his comments within four weeks.