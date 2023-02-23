SECP issues report on Islamic finance

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has released a diagnostic report to document key issues and challenges for Islamic finance in the non-bank financial sector, a statement said on Wednesday.

The report has stock of the current state of development of Islamic finance in the country and also contains specific recommendations for its promotion. The diagnostic study was launched in a roundtable, organised in collaboration with the IBA Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance, at the IBA City Campus.