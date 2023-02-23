Gold sheds Rs1,400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,400/tola on Wednesday. According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs195,600/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs1,201 to Rs167,695. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $8 to $1,840/ounce.
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has released a diagnostic report to document key issues...
United Bank Limited on Wednesday reported 4.5 percent increase in its full-year net profit on higher interest revenue...
LAHORE: Pakistani labour is going through torrid times as businesses, particularly the industries are under pressure....
KARACHI: Iran’s Consul General Hasan Noorain has said that the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran...
KARACHI: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Wednesday urged the business and...
Stocks continued positive momentum on Wednesday, as investors expect the government to reach a staff level agreement...
Comments