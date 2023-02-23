Gold sheds Rs1,400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,400/tola on Wednesday. According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs195,600/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs1,201 to Rs167,695. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $8 to $1,840/ounce.