UBL reports record Rs32 billion profit in 2022

United Bank Limited (UBL) on Wednesday reported 4.5 percent increase in its full-year net profit on higher interest revenue and foreign exchange income that soared by over 100 percent.

In a statement to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the bank reported a net profit of Rs32.060 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022, up from Rs30.692 billion recorded in the previous year.

The foreign exchange income of the bank soared by 107 percent to Rs8.5 billion, against Rs4.1 billion in the previous year. The bank said its interest-earned income for the year rose to Rs257.829 billion, compared with Rs152.761 billion a year earlier. The interest expenses also remained higher at Rs150.086 billion from Rs78.025 billion a year ago.

It also announced a final cash dividend of Rs9 per share, in addition to the interim dividend already paid at Rs13 per share. It was the highest ever dividend paid by UBL, according to Topline Securities.

Earnings per share (EPS) of the bank came in at Rs25.76 a share, compared with Rs24.84 a share last year. UBL paid higher taxes of Rs36.374 billion during the period concerned, against Rs21.474 billion in the previous year, which decreased the profit margins.

For 4QCY22 (Oct-Dec’22), the bank posted a profit of Rs13.1 billion, depicting an increase of 51 percent year-on-year. “This profitability in 4QCY22 is the highest-ever recorded by the bank. The jump in overall earnings was mainly on the back of higher net interest income and non funded income,” Arif Habib Limited said. The bank’s net interest income settled at Rs31.8 billion in the last quarter, showing an increase of 67 percent year-on-year and 10 percent quarter-to-quarter.

OGDCL half-year profit up 38pc

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) posted a 38 percent rise in its half-year net profit on an increase in its net sales.

In a statement to PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs95.011 billion for the half-year ended December 31, 2022, up from Rs68.882 billion the year earlier.

The company also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs2.25 a share, which was in addition to the interim dividend already paid at Rs1.75 per share. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders whose names will appear in the register of members on March 07, 2023, according to OGDCL.

EPS came in at Rs22.09/share, compared with Rs16.02/share last year.

OGDCL said its net sales for the year rose to Rs203.235 billion, compared with Rs151.163 billion a year earlier.

For the quarter that ended December 31, the company posted a net profit of Rs41.709 billion, from Rs35.353 billion during the corresponding period of 2021.

The EPS for the quarter remained at Rs9.70/share against Rs8.20/share.

During the period under review, the company paid Rs57.835 billion on account of taxation. On the exploration and development side, it recorded significant enhancement in seismic efforts and drilling activities.

Maple Leaf Cement profit rises 56pc in H2CY22

Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited reported a 56 percent rise in its half-year net profit on an increase in its revenue.

In a statement to PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs4.307 billion for the half-year that ended December 31, 2022, up from Rs2.757 billion the previous year.

The company skipped any payout for the said period.

EPS came in at Rs4.01/share, compared with Rs2.51/share last year.

The company said its revenue for the period increased to Rs30.051 billion, compared with Rs22.101 billion during the same period a year earlier. However, the cost of sales increased to Rs20.720 billion against Rs16.025 billion, which decreased the profit margins.

For the quarter that ended December 31, 2022, the company declared its net profit at Rs2.929 billion, compared with Rs1.918 billion during the same period last year. EPS for the quarter was recorded at Rs2.72, as compared with Rs1.75 a share during the same quarter in 2021.

SCBPL half-year gross profit jumps 84pc

Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited (SCBPL) delivers record half-yearly profit before tax (PBT) of Rs22.0 billion, registering an increase of 84 percent.

Overall revenue of the bank grew by 60 percent to deliver highest ever top-line of Rs27.4 billion, with positive contributions from all segments.

The operating expenses continue to be well managed through operational efficiencies and disciplined spending with an increase of 11 per cent from the same period last year. Moreover, reversal of Covid-19 general provision, coupled with lower impairments and strong recoveries led to a net release of Rs1.3 billion in H1’22, against a net release of Rs0.7 billion in loan impairments in the comparative period.

The bank’s total deposits grew by Rs48.0 billion (up 8 percent), whereas current and saving accounts increased by Rs58.0 billion (up 10 percent) since the start of this year and comprise 94 percent of the deposit base.

On the other hand, its advances increased by 2 percent during first half of the year.

With a strong return on equity of 20.2 percent for H1’22 and a capital adequacy ratio of 15.3 percent, the bank remained well positioned for future growth.

The SCBPL board of directors announced highest ever interim cash dividend of 15 percent (Rs1.50/- per share) in respect of the half year ended June 30, 2022.

BOP posts Rs18.51bn PBT in 2022

The Bank of Punjab (BOP) has posted profit before tax of Rs18.51 billion in the year 2022, with earnings per share for the year at Rs3.64 per share.

The bank’s balance sheet grew by 24 percent and reached Rs1.48 trillion. As on December 31, 2022, its deposits stood at a level of Rs1.23 trillion, showing growth of 22 percent.

During the year 2022, BOP net interest margin (NIM) improved to Rs30.76 billion as against Rs29.88 billion during year 2021. The non-markup/interest income (excluding gains on securities) increased to Rs10.23 billion, as against Rs6.12 billion, showing a substantial increase of 67 percent.

During the year, the banks’s NPLs reduced to Rs51.56 billion on account of recovery/regularisation with net recoveries/reversal of Rs0.47 billion.

The investments and gross advances were recorded at Rs638.26 billion and Rs634.38 billion, respectively. The book value per share (excluding surplus on assets) improved to Rs22.65 as against Rs. 21.26 as on December 31, 2021.

As on December 31, 2022, BOP equity improved to Rs65.05 billion as against Rs54.83 billion a year earlier.

The bank said it managed to improve its risk profile despite the economy being besieged by severe challenges. In addition, BOP was also able to raise tier 1 capital via TFC issue of Rs8.02 billion.

The board of directors of BOP announced and recommended a stock dividend of 10 percent for shareholders for the year 2022.