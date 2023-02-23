Stocks stay positive on hopes of IMF deal

Stocks continued positive momentum on Wednesday, as investors expect the government to reach a staff level agreement with the IMF and get a Chinese bank loan this week, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index went up 0.53 percent or 217.76 points to stand at 41,167.60 points against 40,949.84 points recorded in the last session. Intraday high was 41,209.89 points, while intraday low was 40,923.03 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks showed recovery ahead of imminent Pak-IMF staff level agreement, rupee recovery and FM assurance on $700 million China Development Bank loan receipt by SBP by this week.”

Easing political noise, and speculations on the likely restructuring of foreign debt played a catalytic role in the bullish close, Mehanti added. KSE-30 index also increased by 95.64 points or 0.62 percent to close at 15,528.28 points compared with 15,432.64 points recorded in the last session.

Volumes surged by 100 million shares to 196.543 million shares from 96.490 million shares, whereas value increased to Rs6.413 billion from Rs4.605 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.389 trillion from Rs6.367 trillion. Out of 331 companies active in the session, 185 closed in green, 122 in red and 24 remained unchanged.

Analyst Muhammad Arbash at Topline Securities said equities closed positively where the index settled at 41,167 level (up 0.53 percent). “Expectation to receive $700 million loan from a Chinese bank and Pakistan expecting staff level agreement with IMF this week led the market to open positive,” he said.

Further, investors cheered the results announcement where Maple Lead Cement and United Bank Limited achieved good results, which led both stocks to close at their upper circuits, cumulatively adding 121 points to the index.

The highest increase was recorded in the shares of Sapphire Fiber, up Rs71.77 to close at Rs1,063.99/share, followed by Reliance Cotton, up Rs45 to close at Rs645/share. A significant decline was noted in the shares of Sapphire Tex, down Rs88.49 to end at Rs1,091.41/share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, down Rs85 to end at Rs5,314/share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the bullish trend at the PSX resumed on Wednesday. “The benchmark KSE-100 index opened in the green and continued to trade in that territory throughout the session, owing to the positive dynamics generated by a potential staff level agreement between the government and the IMF for the 9th tranche of the Extended Fund Facility,” it reported. Volumes increased dramatically after extraordinary financial earnings were announced by the banking and cement sectors, boosting investor confidence.

Sectors contributing to the performance included commercial banks (+123.5 points), cement (+66.0 points), power generation and distribution (+53.4 points), tobacco (+12.9 points), and investment banks / investment companies / securities companies (+11.8 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 44.210 million shares. Its scrip increased by 9 paisas to close at Rs1.26/share. It was followed by Maple Leaf with 22.383 million shares that increased by Rs1.67 to end at Rs24.03/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Oil and Gas Development Company, TPL Properties, Bank of Punjab, Pioneer Cement, Unity Foods Ltd, TRG Pak Ltd, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines and Hub Power Co. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 148.620 million shares from 157.515 million shares previously.