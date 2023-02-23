Rupee gains on Chinese loan

KARACHI: The rupee recovered its previous session’s losses to end stronger on Wednesday after reports that a Chinese bank had approved a $700 million loan, dealers said. The local unit advanced 0.23 percent to 261.90 against the dollar in the interbank market. The domestic currency, however, closed unchanged at 269 per dollar in the open market.

The board of the China Development Bank (CDB) approved a loan facility for Pakistan worth $700 million, and the formalities in that regard have been completed, according to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The money, which would bolster the country’s diminishing foreign exchange reserves, is expected to arrive at the State Bank of Pakistan in the ongoing week, Dar said on its official Twitter account.

Dealers said that the market's prevailing optimism was the reason why the rupee gained strength. “The expected Chinese inflows will stabilise the country's precariously low foreign exchange reserves for a while before the IMF funding began to arrive. To receive the IMF tranche, Pakistan must find additional external financing sources,” a dealer said.

The forex reserves held by the central have fallen to $3.19 billion—enough to cover less than three weeks of imports. The government hoped to reach the staff-level agreement with the IMF this week. However, the global lender would need another one and a half months before calling a board meeting and approving the $1.1 billion tranche.