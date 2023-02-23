Higher gas prices likely to push up urea by Rs440/bag

LAHORE: Proposed increase in the gas tariff on the instruction of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the fertiliser sector would increase the prices of urea by Rs440/bag, industry officials said on Wednesday.

Unprecedented inflation rate combined with rupee devaluation along with whopping fuel prices have pushed up the prices of all commodities to unprecedented levels in Pakistan. So far, the price of urea remained unchanged, with issues of overcharging continuously being reported here and there. However, now the proposed increase in gas prices will increase urea prices too in the country.

Currently, urea price is notified at Rs2,585/bag which after implementation of new gas rates will reach up to Rs3,025/bag. Generally, the perception of market on fertiliser getting expensive is driven from high DAP prices, which has been selling at more than Rs10,000/bag. Since, urea is the biggest fertiliser product, the perception of expensive fertilisers due to DAP befalls on urea too, whereas it is the most cost-effective product among all types of fertilisers used in Pakistan.

As per the Fertiliser Policy 2001, to keep local fertiliser prices lower than imported fertilisers, feed gas prices were pegged to Middle East prices. The policy further states that selling price of fertiliser is deregulated on the understanding that while manufacturers will allow free market forces to prevail, they will pass the benefit of lower feed gas prices in the form of lower price of fertilisers to the farmers.

In spite of the policy parameters, certain players have been specifically bearing the growing disadvantage arising from Petroleum Policy 2012 gas pricing that is linked with international crude prices and rupee devaluation. Additionally, certain RLNG-based plants continue to face the challenges of growing costs with fixed margin. These factors have led to varying level of urea pricing by different manufacturers.

For example, one of the urea producing player has already increased urea price to Rs3,025/bag while others are waiting for the new gas tariff. The proposed tariff is Rs1,200/mmbtu up from the current Rs1,087/mmbtu.

The pricing behaviour being consistently exhibited by the fertiliser industry is unprecedented. The benefit received in the form of lower feed gas prices amounts to Rs850/bag whereas the benefit being passed on by the industry to farmers through lower urea prices currently stands at Rs6,000/bag. This maths explain that the industry has passed on Rs1.45 trillion benefit against a benefit received of Rs384 billion since 2010.

Further, the domestic urea prices during the last one year remained at a discount of 60 to 80 percent over import parity.

In the last two years, urea prices in the international market skyrocketed, but farmers in Pakistan did not feel the effects of the wild fluctuations in global commodity prices since they have had access to urea at discounts of 70 percent as compared to international rates.

Aamer Hayat Bhandara, co-founder of a small agriculture farmers support group believed that the increase in urea price will definitely impact the Kharif crops, with rice being one of the most important crops of the season that is also exported in good quantity.

Since, framers have less savings in Rabi due to high price of seeds and increase in diesel and other input prices, they will have less money to invest in Kharif crops. This would effect crop productivity as well as urea intake in Kharif crop.

Besides, increased urea prices, farmers have also been facing the challenges of availability and cost of sprays and other medicines due to ongoing forex crisis and letters of credit issue, he observed.

As the government is reviewing gas prices, the policymakers must remain cognizant of the fact that any change in gas price is bound to drive fertiliser prices up; however, it remains much cheaper in Pakistan as compared to the international market.

Gas being an essential input in the production of urea, this expense is passed on to consumers in the form of a higher retail price for the finished product. In order to keep the cost of fertilisers affordable for farmers, feedstock costs are kept low.