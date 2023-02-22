PSIC to train over 100 women

The incubation centre set up by Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) will train more than 100 women to start their own usiness by the end of March 2023. A delegation from Pun jab Small Industries Corporation that visited Women Development Department (WDD) Punjab and met with Secretary WDD Sumaira Samad, briefed the secretary about the project. These centres will create more than 200 direct jobs and many indirect jobs as well, the MD PSIC said.