Govt sends finance bill to presidency

ISLAMABAD: The government has dispatched Finance Supplementary Bill, 2023 to Aiwan-e-Sadar for Presidential assent.

The fiscal piece of legislation was adopted by the National Assembly on Monday evening with majority votes in the presence of opposition members. The Finance Supplementary Bill, 2023 was fine tuned by the legal branch of the National Assembly late same evening and sent to the Prime Minister Office (PMO) through Law Ministry for attaching the prime minister’s formal advice to the president for obtaining his assent.

The bill has imposed new taxes worth Rs. 170 billion to revive the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme and is required to be converted into a Financial Act at the earliest.

Well-placed sources told The News that the president has been informed about the urgency of enforcement of the piece of law since it is likely that the staff level agreement with the IMF is signed next week in the wake of bill’s enforcement.

Senator Dar held a meeting with the president who assured him that his assent wouldn’t cause delay Earlier in view of the urgency of the matter the government wanted the fiscal legislation through a presidential ordinance but the president was reluctant in issuing the ordinance. Subsequently the bill was tabled in the National Assembly after convening its session hurriedly.