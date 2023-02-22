Five-member PMLQ parliamentary party faces split

ISLAMABAD: The five-member PMLQ parliamentary party of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is also facing split in the backdrop of merger of Pervaiz group of the party with PTI.

The merger was announced by former Punjab Chief Minister and self-appointed president of the party, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday. Later, PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain expelled Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and his group members from the party.

The PMLQ sources told The News here Tuesday evening party’s secretary general and federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema will ask two members of the National Assembly belonging to merged group – Chaudhry Moonis Elahi and Chaudhry Hussain Elahi – and lone Senator Kamil Ali Agha to explain their position with regard to their loyalties with PMLQ.

They will be asked to give their status through show-cause notice.

In case they claimed to be part of PTI, they would be expelled from the party. They will also lose their parliament membership. All the three will have to face disciplinary action under the law for switching their loyalties.

The PMLQ will initiate the process for the purpose after receiving their replies. They would be given time-bound show-cause notice.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in case of MNAs, while Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani would be approached for the senator to get them de-notified, the sources said.