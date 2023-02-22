IMF agreement in a few days, NA informed

A view of the National Assembly in session. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha said Pakistan and the IMF are close to striking a Staff Level Agreement (SLA).

Federal Secretary Finance Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance that one loan was refinanced on Tuesday and another would be done in a few days. He made it clear that this refinancing loan was not from friendly countries. He said that almost 99 percent of issues were settled with the IMF and it was expected that SLA would be struck within a couple of days.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenues held its meeting under the chair of ruling party MNA Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday, in which, the secretary of Finance further stated that the foreign exchange reserves dropped because the country paid its foreign debt and obligations well within the agreed timeframe.

However, the minister of state for Finance said that the IMF had demanded the imposing of Rs875 billion in taxes but the government convinced them to bring it down to just Rs170 billion through tough negotiations.

The IMF, she said, wanted the immediate recovery of taxation measures so the government had to increase the GST rate from 17 to 18 percent while the rate on luxury items was increased up to 25 percent.

One member of the NA committee Khalid Magsi said that the IMF did not provide a permanent solution. On this comment, Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha replied that Pakistan is required to undertake basic structural reforms whether under the IMF program or without the IMF. She said that the power sector losses were causing immense pressures on its viability as it required recovery as well as taking steps to curtail the circular debt.

She said that the government would have to resort to an austerity drive and the PM would soon announce steps for achieving the desired objectives. She said that the IMF's demand for placing market-based exchange rates has resulted in stabilizing the exchange rate. The government made tough decisions and the reduction in imports was a direct result of the dollar crunch.

Chairman FBR Dr Asim Ahmed informed the committee that the IMF projected that the Rs7,470 billion tax collection target could

not be achieved mainly because of curtailed imports but the FBR’s growth showed that the desired target would be materialized by the end of June 2023. The secretary of Finance further told the committee that the foreign exchange reserves could not be jacked up to $16 billion by end of June 2023; however, the situation would start improving in the next two to three months period. He said that the IMF’s Executive Board was expected to approve the next tranche in the first week of March 2023 provided the staff-level agreement was struck within the next couple of days.

The chairman of the NA Panel said that no action was taken against banks which were allegedly involved in the manipulation of the exchange rates. The committee’s member Barjees Tahir inquired about action taken against those eight banks found involved in the alleged manipulation of the exchange rate. The secretary of Finance replied that the SBP could respond to this query.

In a separate meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, which met under the chair of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, urged the Federal Board of Revenue to seek speedy disposal of weighty cases by the FBR before various courts specifically those bringing significant revenue to the country.

The FBR informed that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has prioritized the disposal of revenue cases by constituting three benches where revenue cases are fixed on a daily basis. Likewise, the matter of notices being sent by the FBR to business persons under the Anti-Money Laundering Act was also taken into discussion once again.

The matter referring to the National Bank of Pakistan on the termination of service of Hafiz Abdul Samad Shaikh, EX OG-I from NBP, Ghotki Branch was also taken up. The committee remarked that the NBP needed to adopt a more professional and fair treatment while running the organization. The committee observed that the grievance of Hafiz Abdul is subjected to discrimination. “ If all the employees were accused in a NAB case then why only Hafiz was terminated while he was later acquitted from the case? The committee directed the National Bank of Pakistan for fair and just treatment. The committee also directed the NBP to avoid any bad recommendations against him and also directed him to reconsider the induction of the employee on sympathetic grounds if applied afresh. The committee also showed reservations about the thug-style conduct of the reps of the National Bank in the meeting.

While discussing the matter of EXIM bank of Pakistan requesting the PPRA to guide them regarding the applicability of PPRA Rules on re-insurance arrangements and if the same is applicable on Re-insurance arrangements, then the exemption may be granted from Public Procurement Rules, 2004. The committee remarked it cannot be comprehended as to how come bidding can occur on reinsurance as this has not been the practice anywhere in the world.