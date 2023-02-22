Cabinet body to review Lawyer Protection Act

Representational image of lawyers in a protest. — Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given his ascent for the Lawyer Protection Act and it will be reviewed in the next cabinet meeting.

The development took place during the PM’s meeting with the delegation of newly elected members of bar councils across the country on Tuesday at the PM House. The Prime Minister assured that the government would consult with the lawyers’ fraternity about the appointment of judges in the Supreme Court.

In addition, PM Shehbaz Sharif also asked the bar council representatives to present a draft bill with regard to their demand for a right to appeal on suo motu notice taken by the Supreme Court. He assured that the government would table the bill in the parliament.

PM Shehbaz congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the bar councils and appreciated the sacrifices of the lawyers’ community for the supremacy of the Constitution and law.

The lawyers effectively raised their voices against every unconstitutional step taken by the previous government, said the PM.

The bar representatives apprised the PM of the issues faced by the Pakistan Bar Council, Islamabad High Court Bar Council and the provincial bar councils.

The Prime minister assured them of the immediate resolution of their genuine issues.

Federal ministers Azam Nazeer Tarar, Rana Sanaullah and Rana Tanveer Hussain as well as SAPMs Malik Ahmed Khan and Attaullah Tarar attended the meeting.