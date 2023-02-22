Two Levies men martyred in Mastung

QUETTA: Two personnel of the Levies were martyred in an attack on a checkpoint in the Mastung district of Balochistan on Tuesday.

Levies officials said that unknown armed men opened fire on the Levies’ checkpost in the Babri area of Mastung, leaving the two personnel martyred on the spot. The attackers escaped.

Soon after the incident, personnel from law enforcement agencies reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital. Further investigation is underway.