ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation Faisal Karim Kundi has demanded immediate convening of an All...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tobacco Company has written to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for registering their concerns over...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council said the Constitution and laws of Pakistan have clearly determined the rights of...
KARACHI: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said on Tuesday that Kashmir is and will...
Islamabad: Turkiye on Tuesday thanked Pakistan for the immediate response to the Feb 6 and 7 strong earthquakes, which...
KARACHI: The British High Commission’s head of strategic engagement and understanding, Ewan Harris, called on Faryal...
Comments