‘Turkiye to receive winterised tents from Pakistan’

Islamabad: Turkiye on Tuesday thanked Pakistan for the immediate response to the Feb 6 and 7 strong earthquakes, which killed at least 41,000 people and destroyed buildings in its 11 provinces.

"Government of Pakistan along with our Pakistani brothers and sisters was among the very first responders to the earthquake disaster. That means a lot to us, the Turkish people. We believe that we will overcome this disaster with Pakistan's invaluable support," Turkish envoy Mehmet Pacaci told reporters here.

He said Pakistan, being the leading tent producing country in the world, with all its manufacturers, would be providing most of the needed winterised tents of Türkiye. The ambassador said Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority had sent nearly four thousand winterised tents, and more than eight thousand blankets to Turkiye since the first day of the disaster, in accordance with the needs of the earthquake-affected areas, all coordinated with the embassy. He added that around three thousand winterised tents and 25 thousand blankets were on the way to Türkiye by road.