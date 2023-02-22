NAB summons Buzdar today

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday summoned again former Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in an inquiry related to corruption, corrupt practices and assets beyond means.

The bureau had earlier, summoned Buzdar for February 16 but he didn’t appear after which, a second call-up notice was served to Buzdar. He has been directed to appear before the joint investigation team on February 22(today) Previously, the Bureau had asked Buzdar to bring details of his properties inherited owned, purchased and sold.

The NAB also asked Usman Buzdar to bring details of his annual income and expenditures on February 16. It is pertinent to mention that the NAB, a few months back, had denied before an accountability court having initiated any assets beyond means inquiry against Buzdar. The Bureau had initiated a liquor license probe against the former chief minister but it was closed as no evidence was found