142 terrorists killed in three months

ISLAMABAD: During the ongoning counter terrorism drive across the country, as many as 142 terrorists were killed in the last three months, sources told The News.

During the operations, the security forces conducted numerous operations during which they arrested scores of terrorists and their facilitators and also managed to foil several attacks during the last three months.

According to sources, at least 1,007 terrorists were arrested during 6,921 operations by security forces across the country in the last three months.A total of 1,960 operations were conducted in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) out of which 1,516 were area domination operations, 301 were intelligence-based operations, and 143 were area sanitization operations, the sources said .

As a result of the operations conducted by security forces, 98 terrorists were killed and 540 were arrested in K-P. In Balochistan, 3,414 operations were conducted. Of these, there were 2,980 area domination operations, 67 intelligence-based operations, and 367 area sanitization operations.

Security forces arrested 112 terrorists while 40 terrorists were killed in the operations conducted in Balochistan, they said.In Sindh, forces conducted 752 intelligence-based operations, arresting 344 terrorists while three were killed.In Punjab, there were a total of 165 intelligence-based operations. During these operations, one terrorist was killed while 11 were arrested, they concluded.