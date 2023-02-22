32 police officers transferred, posted in KP

PESHAWAR: As many as 32 senior police officers were transferred and posted in a major reshuffle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police late Tuesday night.

The officers transferred included a number of regional and district police officers, SSP Operations and Coordination Peshawar and other officers of the rank of SSP and SP. Sher Akbar was posted additional inspector general Counter Terrorism Department with two officers posted as DIGs in CTD to assist him. Saqib Ismail Memon was posted Ad IG Special Branch. Besides, Ghafoor Afridi was posted refional police officer Dera Ismail Khan and Nasir Satti was posted regional police officer Malakand. For the first time a female Aysha Gul was posted SSP Coordination Peshawar. Also, Haroon Rashid was posted SSP Operations Peshawar.