General elections: KP needs 56,000 more cops for security, meeting told

PESHAWAR: A high-level meeting was told on Tuesday that the KP government would require more than 56,000 additional cops for security in the upcoming polls

An official handout said that the meeting was held to assess the overall law and order and security situation in the province in the context of the upcoming general elections. Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan chaired the meeting.

KP Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Home Khushal Khan and other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that 1,500 personnel of Frontier Corps would also be required for the security of political leaders during the election campaign. The chief minister was briefed about various aspects of the overall security situation with regard to the upcoming general election in the province.

The quarters concerned informed the meeting that the general election would take place simultaneously for the first time in the settled districts as well as newly merged districts for which the available strength of the police force was insufficient to provide security during the polls.

The handout said the caretaker chief minister would apprise the governor about the prevailing scenario in the light of the recommendations made at the meeting by the law-enforcement agencies.